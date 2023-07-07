10,000 traveling teens give back to Tampa Bay families

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - This week, the bay area is aglow with a spirit of youthful energy, faith, and community service. More than 10,000 teens and church leaders have descended upon the region for the annual Nazarene Youth Conference. Their efforts will help aid local communities in various ways.

"Part of our DNA as a church is to serve our community," said Global Missionary, Emily Armstrong for Church of the Nazarene. "Clearwater is a just a small part of what's going on in Nazarene missions all over the world.

With a reach of 164 countries, thousands of teens and church leaders have traveled to Tampa Bay to fulfill community-driven initiatives. One of them happening at the Clearwater First Nazarene Church where nearly 100 teens were hard at work.

"Whether it's diapers, if it's a baby or some pre-teen, you know, amenities that they might need," explained Armstrong. "Anything from beach cleanup. We've got lots of people that are working in public parks. We've got people that are planting trees."

Totes of Hope is just one of the many ways these teens are aiding the local community. Totes of Hope are bags filled with essential supplies for foster children navigating the complexities of child protective services.

"I hope that they just see like they are loved and that we do care for them," said Olivia Dooley, a teen participant in the initiative. Her family moved from New Guinea to Missouri in 2019 to fulfill missions to help families. "I think that's like the greatest act of showing God's character and how he's affected our life."

"That's one thing in the back of my mind," said 15-year-old participant Malachi Miller. Miller is from Johannesburg, South Africa. "I'm just hoping for the kid to see the bag and, like, see the stuff in it and realize the warmth of, 'they took time for me'. Help others that can't help themselves and help who you can. My mother used to say it to me growing up. I just want to make my parents proud of me. That's why I'm here."

Their dedication is proof that even the smallest acts of kindness can have a significant impact on someone's life.