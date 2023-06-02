100 Days to Indy - 'The big dance'

SEASON FINALE - Months of preparation, and a grueling race schedule have finally led to "The Big Dance," The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. We will see just how huge of a task it is to get the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ready for 300,000 plus fans. The largest single day sporting event in the world. In the weeks leading up to May 28th we will check in with our main storylines of the season. Can Marcus Ericsson go back to back, and take another 500 away from Team Penske? Or will Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden have what it takes to get their first 500 win? Can Arrow McLaren, led by four-time winner Pato O'Ward, overtake its rivals? We'll find out come race day. Directed by Patrick Dimon (#106). Original episode airdate 6/8/2023. Every episode of 100 DAYS TO INDY is available on The CW App and CWTV.COM the next day for free without a subscription or login.