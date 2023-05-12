100 Days to Indy - 'Stay on track'

HALFWAY THERE – It's halfway into the season and three different races have yielded three different winners . . . as well as ample evidence that IndyCar's two preeminent teams, Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing, are finally being tested. The proof lies in how far back last year's series champ, Penske driver Will Power, sits in the standings. And while his slow start can be chalked up to the league's competition, it obscures a more probable cause — his wife's near-death experience at the beginning of the season. With Liz not at races, not cheering him on with their son, and not managing his meticulous routine, the former Indy 500 winner's quest for his second has been set back. Will redemption come at Barber - a track where he's won before? But the race's road course is also familiar territory for one of the most surprising drivers in the series this year, Agustin Canapino. Will the Argentine's Cinderella story — with two P12 finishes so far — continue . . . or will it come back down to earth? Directed by Patrick Dimon (#104). Original episode airdate 5/18/2023. Every episode of 100 DAYS TO INDY is available on The CW App and CWTV.COM the next day for free without a subscription or login