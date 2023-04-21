100 Days to Indy - 'Crowded at the top'

SERIES PREMIERE – In the first episode of The CW's thrilling new docuseries, grab your front row seat as the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season is officially underway. Every racing team arrives at the practice session for the new season - this year in the desert at Thermal - with hopes and one goal...to be the best at the expense of everything else. But everyone has their eyes on the two teams that have been dominant for years - Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing. The longstanding, bitter rivalry begins to unfold at the season's opening race in St. Petersburg, where Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden and Chip Ganassi Racing's Marcus Ericsson are vying for the top spot on the podium. Will one of these drivers lock in the first win of the season, or will a surprise team ruin the party? One volatile moment on the track could change everything. Directed by Patrick Dimon (#101). Original airdate 4/27/2023