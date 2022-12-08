'100 Days to Indy' Coming to the CW Network in Spring 2023

The CW

December 8, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network today announced the new documentary series 100 DAYS TO INDY, a first of its kind broadcast event about the road to the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, the world's premier motorsports competition. Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, the six-part series will take fans behind the scenes to chronicle the bold and brash personalities of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as they begin the 2023 season and start their epic quest for racing's greatest prize. 100 DAYS TO INDY will air on The CW Network in Spring 2023.

"100 DAYS TO INDY is a high-octane adventure grounded in emotional sports storytelling," said Brad Schwartz, President, Entertainment, The CW Network. "Alongside our partners at VICE Media Group, Penske Entertainment and NTT INDYCAR SERIES, we have come together to deliver a series that will follow these champions of the racetrack and keep viewers on the edge of their seats."

The 100-day window is benchmarked by drama, intrigue and fierce competition from the very first race of the season all the way to the checkered flag at the Indy 500. For the winner, it is a life-changing experience, etching his or her name into the history books. This year, four-time Indy 500 winner and former Dancing With the Stars champion Helio Castroneves is eyeing a record fifth win, but will face stiff competition from a rising generation of young talent all eyeing the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" and its multi-million dollar purse. 100 DAYS TO INDY will showcase what it takes to compete at the highest levels and at the height of danger, while providing a window into the on and off-track lives of some of the sport's most engaging drivers.

"The Indy 500 is the most unique, exhilarating and engaging event on the planet," said Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles. "It's an unrivaled spectacle fueled by ambitious, fearless and captivating personalities. This series will give viewers an unprecedented front row seat as the racing season begins and the countdown to Indy accelerates. Ultimately, through the compelling creative lens and massive reach of both VICE and The CW, we will bring the world-class competition and drama of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to a newer and more youthful audience."

"VICE is honored to produce the first sports project with Nexstar and The CW since the acquisition, and to bring this series through the checkered flag with everyone at the network," said Morgan Hertzan, President, Global TV at VICE Media Group. "The team at the NTT INDYCAR SERIES has an incredible journey for the world to join and VICE is looking forward to being in the driver's seat with them."

Produced by multiple-award winning VICE World News, 100 DAYS TO INDY is directed by Emmy® Award-winner Patrick Dimon and executive produced by Bryan Terry for VICE.

ABOUT THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America's premier open-wheel auto racing series. It features an international field of the world's most versatile drivers who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2023 season consists of 17 hyper-competitive and high-speed races in the United States and Canada, available to fans around the world in 200+ countries and territories.

ABOUT THE INDIANAPOLIS 500

The Indianapolis 500 Mile Race is the world's premier motorsports competition. It is annually the most-attended single-day sporting event on the planet, hosting a crowd of more than 300,000 spectators. The event takes place at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the largest sporting venue on the globe.

Competition at the Indianapolis 500 is fierce, with 33 drivers turning laps at speeds of up to 230+ mph. Next year's Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28 will be the 107th edition of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" at the Racing Capital of the World.

The celebratory atmosphere surrounding the Indianapolis 500 is worthy of the premier competition on display, with a full weekend of entertainment, partying and pageantry. On Race Day, the biggest EDM stars on the planet play to a massive crowd in the Speedway's Turn 3 (during the race!) while recent honorary starters for the event include Miles Teller, Matt Damon, Christian Bale and Chris Hemsworth.

ABOUT VICE MEDIA GROUP

VICE Media Group is a global multi-platform media company. Launched in 1994, VICE has offices in 25 countries across the globe with a focus on five key businesses: VICE.com, an award-winning international network of digital content; VICE STUDIOS, a feature film and television production studio; VICE TV, an Emmy-winning international television network; a Peabody award-winning NEWS division with the most Emmy-awarded nightly news broadcast; and VIRTUE, a global, full-service creative agency. VICE Media Group's portfolio includes Refinery29, the leading global media and entertainment company focused on women; Pulse Films, a London-based next-generation production studio with outposts in Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Berlin; and i-D, a global digital and quarterly style bible defining fashion and contemporary culture and design.

ABOUT VICE WORLD NEWS

Building off the success of VICE News in the U.S, VICE World News is VICE Media Group international news network, producing hundreds of hours of television, digital and audio news programming for a global audience. The premium documentaries, docu-series and original podcasts will focus on the core issues that so define VICE's content: extremism, climate, drugs, privacy, politics, inequality and race.

ABOUT THE CW NETWORK



The CW Network, LLC is America's fifth major broadcast network, offering 14 hours of primetime programming, Monday through Sunday. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. For more information about the network and its programming, visit www.cwtv.com.