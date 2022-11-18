A 10-year-old named Miracle helped her mom deliver a baby at home. She remained calm the whole time.

A 10-year-old girl helped her mom deliver a baby — a feat that allowed her to live up to her name: Miracle.

On Oct. 23, Viola Fair went into labor at home in Jennings, Missouri. She had Miracle call 911.

On the phone with dispatcher Scott Stranghoener of the Central County Emergency 911, Miracle listened to instructions to deliver her baby sister and remained calm the whole time.

Miracle is heard on the call instructing her mom to lay down, reassuring her it's okay.

"She's here!" she says as her sister is born.

"Is the baby breathing?" Stranghoener asks.

"Yes, she's crying right now," Miracle replies.

"Alright, you did a good job," he tells the girl.

An absolutely, amazing, wonderful, feel-good story out of Jennings this evening! Posted by North County Fire & Rescue on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Miracle was the first person to welcome her baby sister, Jayla, into the world.

"When baby Jayla arrived, Miracle was there with a towel to wipe off her face and to help stimulate her to cry and keep her warm until paramedics arrived," North County Fire and Rescue said in Facebook post about the birth.

The fire and rescue team and EMS arrived on scene within minutes and took Fair and Jayla to the hospital.

This week, the fire and rescue team honored Miracle for her bravery, awarding her with a special certificate and a stork pin, which is given to EMS personnel when they deliver babies in the field. She also received a tablet with games and a journal. The cover reads: "You can change the world, girl."

She also reunited with Stranghoener, her teammate during her sister's birth.