1 killed, 4 injured in basketball court shooting Sunday at Florida A&M

One person was killed and four injured in a mass shooting Nov. 27, 2022, at a basketball court outside the Hansel Tookes Student Recreation Center at Florida A&M University. Famu Shooting Sign Jeff Burlew

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNN) -- One person was killed and another four injured in a shooting at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee on Sunday, according to police.

The school's police department is working with Tallahassee police to investigate the shooting at an outdoor basketball court on campus at around 4:30 p.m., a statement from the university said.

"One victim, an adult male, died as a result of this shooting. Four other victims, one juvenile male and three adult males, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious," the statement added. None of the victims involved appear to be Florida A&M students, the university said.

Authorities said there is no immediate threat to public safety. There is no suspect description or incident details available at this time.

"I want to assure the FAMU community the shooting incident that occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the University," said FAMU President Larry Robinson. "The safety and security of our students, and the campus is the highest priority," Robinson added.

A shelter in place alert was issued following the shooting but has since been suspended, the university said.

"Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call TPD," police urged.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.