What time do polls close in your state for the 2022 election?

More than 122 million Americans voted in the 2018 midterm elections, the highest number of voters for a non-presidential year since 1978, according to Pew Research Center. This year, early voting has already started in several states.
In Georgia, the secretary of state's office says early ballots are being cast at a record pace, with more than one million votes submitted in the first nine days of early voting. "One in five active voters have already gotten their vote in, and we will hit the 2-million-mark next week," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday.
Early voting rules vary by state. To learn more about whether you can vote early and how to do it, go to vote.org.
If you are voting on Election Day, poll closing times vary by state. If you are waiting in line when the polls close, stay in line, because you still have the right to vote.
Below is a list of poll closing times in each state on Nov. 8, 2022:
7 p.m. ET
Georgia
Indiana * (some polls close at 6 p.m. ET)
Kentucky * (some polls close at 6 p.m. ET)
South Carolina
Vermont
Virginia
7:30 p.m. ET
North Carolina
Ohio
West Virginia
8 p.m. ET
Alabama
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida * (some polls close at 7 p.m. ET)
Illinois
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Mississippi
Missouri
New Hampshire
New Jersey
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Tennesee
Washington, D.C.
8:30 p.m. ET
Arkansas
9 p.m. ET
Arizona
Colorado
Louisiana
Kansas * (some polls close at 8 p.m. ET)
Michigan * (some polls close at 8 p.m. ET)
Minnesota
Nebraska
New Mexico
New York
North Dakota
South Dakota
Texas * (some polls close at 8 p.m. ET)
Wisconsin
Wyoming
10 p.m. ET
Iowa
Montana
Nevada
Utah
11 p.m. ET
California
Idaho * (some polls close at 10 p.m. ET)
Oregon * (some polls close at 10 p.m. ET)
Washington
12 a.m. ET
Hawaii
1 a.m. ET
Alaska