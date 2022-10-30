Watch CBS News

What time do polls close in your state for the 2022 election?

By Caroline Linton

More than 122 million Americans voted in the 2018 midterm elections, the highest number of voters for a non-presidential year since 1978, according to Pew Research Center. This year, early voting has already started in several states.

In Georgia, the secretary of state's office says early ballots are being cast at a record pace, with more than one million votes submitted in the first nine days of early voting. "One in five active voters have already gotten their vote in, and we will hit the 2-million-mark next week," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday.

Early voting rules vary by state. To learn more about whether you can vote early and how to do it, go to vote.org.

If you are voting on Election Day, poll closing times vary by state. If you are waiting in line when the polls close, stay in line, because you still have the right to vote. 

Below is a list of poll closing times in each state on Nov. 8, 2022: 

 

7 p.m. ET

Georgia

Indiana * (some polls close at 6 p.m. ET)

Kentucky * (some polls close at 6 p.m. ET) 

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia  

 

7:30 p.m. ET

North Carolina  

Ohio

West Virginia 

 

8 p.m. ET

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida * (some polls close at 7 p.m. ET)

Illinois

Maine

Maryland  

Massachusetts  

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania 

Rhode Island 

Tennesee

Washington, D.C.

 

8:30 p.m. ET

Arkansas

 

9 p.m. ET

Arizona  

Colorado

Louisiana

Kansas * (some polls close at 8 p.m. ET)

Michigan * (some polls close at 8 p.m. ET)

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

South Dakota

Texas  * (some polls close at 8 p.m. ET)

Wisconsin  

Wyoming

 

10 p.m. ET

Iowa

Montana

Nevada

Utah

 

11 p.m. ET

California

Idaho * (some polls close at 10 p.m. ET)

Oregon * (some polls close at 10 p.m. ET)

Washington

 

12 a.m. ET

Hawaii

1 a.m. ET

Alaska

