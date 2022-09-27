Watch CBS News

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Major hurricane making its way toward western Florida

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba, moves towards Florida coast
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba, moves towards Florida coast 02:02

NEW YORK -- Hurricane Ian continues to gain strength as it churns through the Gulf and takes aim at Florida.

The Category 3 storm is expected to intensify to a Category 4 before weakening a bit and making landfall on the state's western shores late Wednesday into Thursday. 

See live updates below for the latest track and timing. 

 

New model runs as of 5 p.m. Tuesday

ian.png
CBS2

The First Alert Weather team has released the latest model run of Hurricane Ian's track. 

Right now, the Category 3 storm is moving north at 10 miles an hour. The storm is located about 230 miles south of Sarasota, Florida. 

It's packing winds of 120 miles per hour. 

ian-1.png
CBS2

The latest forecast models show the storm hitting near Fort Myers as a powerful Category 4 storm late Wednesday. It will slow as it moves across the state, diminishing in power but soaking the area. 

Thursday morning, it is expected to be a Category 1 storm near Tampa, diminishing in strength but continuing to dump rain across the state Thursday and Friday. 

By CBS New York Team
 

Elise Finch's noon forecast

First Alert Weather: Local forecast and latest on Hurricane Ian 02:46

CBS2's Elise Finch has an update as Hurricane Ian continues to intensify. 

By Elise Finch
 

Tuesday a.m. track and timing

Hurricane Ian was upgraded to a Category 3 storm overnight, before making landfall early Tuesday morning in Cuba.

jl-tropics-1.png
CBS2

The storm is expected to track northeast through the Gulf and strengthen to a Category 4 storm later in the day. 

ian-track-wide.png
CBS2

It will likely weaken slightly before hitting Florida's west coast late Wednesday into Thursday. 

watches-and-warnings.png
CBS2

Most of the state is under some kind of hurricane watch or warning, and evacuations are underway.

projected-rainfall.png
CBS2

Some areas could see nearly two feet of rain before the system moves out. 

jl-tropics-2.png
CBS2

Flash flooding, damaging winds and storm surge are all a concern. 

By CBS New York Team
 

Florida businesses and residents bracing for impact

Florida gas station boarded up as Ian approaches 03:01

CBS Miami reporter Nicole Lauren joins CBS News New York with a live update on conditions in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

By Nicole Lauren
 

Storm surge alert system explained

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Storm surge alert system explained 01:50

As Hurricane Ian hits Cuba and heads toward Florida, CBS2's Elise Finch explains the storm surge alert system.

By Elise Finch
 

Category 3 storm makes landfall in Cuba

jl-tropics-1.png
CBS2

The major hurricane made landfall early Tuesday morning in Cuba with sustained winds around 125 miles per hour. 

CLICK HERE for more from CBS News.

 

Watches vs. warnings, categories explained

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Watches vs. warnings, categories explained 02:00

With Ian now officially a Category 1 hurricane, CBS2's Elise Finch explains what that means and what's ahead.

By Elise Finch
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.