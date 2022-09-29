Live Updates: Ian, now a tropical storm, causing "catastrophic" flooding in Florida

Live Updates: Ian, now a tropical storm, causing "catastrophic" flooding in Floridaget the free app
Tropical Storm Ian continued barreling across Florida Thursday morning and was causing "catastrophic" flooding over east-central areas of the state, the National Hurricane Center said, warning that Ian could "produce life-threatening flooding, storm surge and gusty winds across portions of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas."
Ian hit land in southwestern Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane, just shy of a Category 5, as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.
It left people trapped in homes and wide swaths of the state without power. Almost 2.6 million homes and businesses were in the dark shortly after 8 a.m. ET, according to poweroutage.us.
The hurricane center said Ian's center was "expected to move off the east-central coast of Florida soon and then approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday. ... Some re-intensification is forecast, and Ian could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday. Weakening is expected Friday night and Saturday after Ian moves inland."
The center said, "Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flash and urban flooding, with major to record flooding along rivers, will continue across central Florida. Widespread considerable flash, urban, and river flooding is expected across portions of northeast Florida, southeastern Georgia and eastern South Carolina tomorrow through the weekend."
As of 8 a.m. ET Thursday, Ian's center was some 40 miles east of Orlando and 10 miles west of Cape Canaveral. It was moving northeast at 8 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Sustained winds of 74 mph are needed for a storm to reach hurricane status.
Biden, DeSantis speak about response to Tropical Storm Ian
President Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Thursday morning to discuss the administration's efforts to help Florida in its response to Tropical Storm Ian, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
In a pair of tweets, Jean-Pierre said they discussed the president's declaration that a "major disaster exists" in Florida. Mr. Biden also told DeSantis that he is sending FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to Florida on Friday to monitor response efforts and see where more support is needed.
"The president and governor committed to continued close coordination," Jean-Pierre said.
Thursday's call between Mr. Biden and DeSantis is their second this week. The two also spoke Tuesday night as the storm barreled toward the state.
Warnings and watches in effect as of 8 a.m.
The National Hurricane Center said the following warnings and watches were in effect as of 8 a.m. ET:
A storm surge warning is in effect for:
- Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the South Santee River
- St. Johns River
A tropical storm warning is in effect for:
- North of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass Florida
- Jupiter Inlet Florida to Cape Lookout North Carolina
- Lake Okeechobee
A storm surge watch is in effect for:
- North of South Santee River to Little River Inlet
A hurricane watch is in effect for:
- Flagler/Volusia County Line to the South Santee River
Pictures begin to show hurricane damage
Photos on Thursday were beginning to show the damage from Hurricane Ian:
Biden declares "major disaster" for Florida
President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Florida as the state reels from Tropical Storm Ian, unlocking federal funds to supplement recovery efforts in areas impacted by the storm, the White House said Thursday.
Mr. Biden's declaration specifically makes federal aid available to people in several counties along Florida's southwestern coast that felt the brunt of the storm as it came ashore: Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota.
In addition to grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property losses and other programs for affected Florida residents and businesses, the assistance is available to help cover the cost of debris removal in the nine counties, according to the declaration.
Ian hits Port Charlotte hospital hard
Hurricane Ian swamped a Florida hospital from both above and below, the storm surge flooding its lower level emergency room while fierce winds tore part of its fourth floor roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there.
Dr. Birgit Bodine spent the night at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, anticipating the storm would make things busy, "but we didn't anticipate that the roof would blow off on the fourth floor," she said.
Water gushed down Wednesday from above onto the ICU, forcing staff to evacuate the hospital's sickest patients - some of them on ventilators - to other floors. Staff members resorted to towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.
The medium-sized hospital spans four floors, but patients were forced into just two because of the damage.
CBS Fort Myers affiliate evacuated
The CBS affiliate in Fort Myers, Florida, WINK-TV, was being cleared out early Thursday, according to a tweet from a meteorologist at the station, Dylan Federico, who said, "212AM: Just woke up. We are being emergency evacuated from the WINK News building. I have no idea what's going on."
Fort Myers isn't far from where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday.
But Wednesday night, he'd tweeted that, "The storm surge has peaked at WINK. Water has gone down about a foot, but the wind on the back side of this hurricane is unbelievably strong. We are safe in the 2nd floor."
He also said, "Fort Myers is pitch dark. Likely catastrophic failure of grid."
Hurricane hunter pilot discusses flights to track Ian
While most people try to flee from hurricanes, Captain Jason Mansour, who pilots a Gulfstream-IV Hurricane Hunter for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, flies into them. He spoke with CBS News' John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss why.
"The Hurricane hunters go into harm's way to obtain the best possible information so the best possible forecast can be made," Mansour explained.
Biden to visit FEMA headquarters Thursday
As Hurricane Ian continues to batter Florida, the White House said President Biden would visit FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. While there, he will receive a "briefing on impacts from Hurricane Ian and ongoing Federal response efforts."
The president will then deliver remarks about the hurricane.