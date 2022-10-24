The Ultimate Black Friday 2022 Guide

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It may not be November yet, but if you're itching to put together your Black Friday shopping game plan, you've come to the right place.

Bookmark this page, as it will be updated with all the Black Friday 2022 sale developments as they're announced -- plus the latest and best early Black Friday deals.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday (the Friday after Thanksgiving) is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. It's a time for shoppers to find major discounts on holiday gifts, tech and more.

Traditionally, shoppers stayed up late the night of Thanksgiving to line up in front of their favorite stores for early a.m. openings. A more recent trend had seen stores opening for Black Friday as early as Thanksgiving Day, though Walmart, Target and many other retailers closed for Thanksgiving 2021.

These days, Black Friday sales are readily available online at brand and retailer websites.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

But sales often start before that date. Many retailers have early Black Friday deals you can shop now. We've shared some of the best early Black Friday deals below.

Why is it called Black Friday?

The term "Black Friday" dates back to the 1960s, and was used to refer to the congestion caused by shoppers on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

It was later used to describe retailers' accounts going from in-the-red to in-the-black on that day.

What goes on sale during Black Friday?



While we don't know yet what will be on sale this year, historically, there have been major deals on TVs, appliances, toys, Apple products and so much more.

Some of the biggest Black Friday sales happen at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Amazon, Lowe's, Home Depot and Ulta. Last year's most popular items included Nintendo Switches, Barbies and Oculus VR headsets, according to Adobe.

Need some gift ideas to fill your Black Friday shopping list? Check out the CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts list, our picks for the best presents of 2022.

Are there early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now?



While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles, as well as some of our top sale finds below.

The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon

Amazon has deals on robot vacuums, Apple products and more now ahead of Black Friday.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $730

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the problem of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Simply empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $730 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $500 (reduced from $650)

Apple Watch Series 8: $389

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is presented as a women's health tool to more accurately track ovulation times and other changes in a woman's monthly cycle. (In light of increased concern regarding data privacy around cycle tracking information, Apple assured consumers that their data is secure and encrypted.)

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $389 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $419 (reduced from $429)

AirPods Pro 2: $239



Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $239 (reduced from $249)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $75



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $74 (regularly $100)

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV: $1,597 (save $700)

Amazon

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 65-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,597 (regularly $2,297)

The best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

It's a great time to shop early Black Friday deals. Check out rollback Walmart prices on tablets, robot vacuums and more.

15.6" Asus L510 Intel Celeron laptop: $209

Asus via Walmart

This Intel Celeron-powered Asus laptop features an HD screen (1920 x 1080), 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

The laptop comes with Windows 10 installed, but you can upgrade it to Window 11 for free.

15.6" Asus L510 laptop, $209 (reduced from $249)

Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum with auto-empty station: $419

Walmart

Looking to clean up after all that holiday company -- or better yet, clean up before they arrive? You can save on a 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum with an auto-empty station at Walmart's early Black Friday sale. The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum features 2,300Pa of suction, plus laser navigation and mapping with 110-minute battery life.

An auto-empty cleaning base is included.

Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum with auto-empty station, $419 (reduced from $699)

The best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Best Buy has some great Samsung appliance deals and Samsung tablet deals you won't want to miss.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Save $180

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience.

Right now, you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet at Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $600 (reduced from $780)

Theragun Pro: $500 (save $100)

Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $500 (reduced from $600)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub: $2,880

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser, or you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor.

"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles, which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,880 (reduced from $4,140)

Samsung Bespoke laundry set: $2,160

Samsung

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has also added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the optimal drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions.

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $2,160 (reduced from $3,030)

55" 'The Frame' TV 2022: $1,000

Best Buy

When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

Save big on the 55" model of "The Frame" (2022) at Best Buy now.

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)

Some models of "The Frame" 2022 are even further discounted at Samsung right now.

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)

85" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $3,300 (reduced from $4,300)

The best early Black Friday deals at Wayfair

Wayfair currently has early Black Friday deals on furniture, vacuums and kitchen appliances now as part of its Way Day sale.

Binghamton upholstered armchair: $389

Wayfair

This chic upholstered armchair is currently 58% off. It comes in seven different upholstery color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $389 and up (reduced from $1,240)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart: $184



Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired wide-rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other. You can easily roll it around your kitchen while you're prepping a large dinner, making it a great purchase to snag before Thanksgiving.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $184 (reduced $460)

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum: $340



Wayfair

Save over $150 on this lightweight, cordless stick vacuum from Dyson. It is lightweight, cordless and offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads: one for hardwood floors and one for carpet.

It also converts into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $340 (reduced from $500)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker

Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender

Wayfair

The Vitamin Explorian blender is another one of Wayfair's kitchen doorbusters. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades.

The Vitamix E310 Explorian blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $350 (reduced from $450)

Cuisinart countertop blender: $65

Wayfair

The ultimate multitasker, this blender-slash-food processor offers a great space-saving opportunity. With 500 watts of power, seven functions (pulse, stir, chop, mix, puree, food processor and ice crush) and a three-cup food processor attachment as well as a 48-ounce glass blender jar, it greatly simplifies food prep and blending.

Cuisinart countertop blender, $65 (reduced from $180)

The best early Black Friday deals at Target

Keep in mind while you shop Target's deals ahead of Black Friday that the retailer is offering a holiday price match guarantee. If Target lowers the price of what you purchase by Dec. 24, you can get a price adjustment (some exclusions apply).

Aside from that, the retailer is offering some tempting early Black Friday deals right now. Here are some of the highlights:

You can take a look at all the early Black Friday deals at Target by tapping the button below.

The best early Black Friday deals at Kohl's

Department store retailer Kohl's almost always has a large number of deals and offers you can combine. Right now, you can take an extra $10 off a $50 purchase with promo code USAVE10. Plus, take an extra 20% off with promo code EXTRA20. Both these codes expire Oct. 30. (Shipping at Kohl's is always free with a $35 purchase.)

You can save up to 80% on clearance finds now. Plus, now's the time to stock up on Kohl's Cash -- you'll score $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. This Kohl's Cash is redeemable Oct. 31 - Nov. 10, 2022.

The best early Black Friday deals at Ulta

Ulta is currently offering 20% off one qualifying Item with with promo code 155982 (restrictions apply).

This sale runs through Oct. 29, offering daily beauty steals on brands like Revlon, Batiste, Innersense Organic Beauty, T3, Wet Brush and more.

The best early Black Friday deals at Macy's

The Macy's early Black Friday sale is slated to start on Nov. 7, but the department store is offering a preview into their Black Friday deals now so you can plan ahead. You'll be able to save 40-50% off women's shoes and boots, save up to 50% on designer handbags, save 60-70% on Martha Stewart Collection bedding and score a 13-piece cookware set for just $30.

The best early Black Friday deals at Brooklinen

Bedding brand Brooklinen is offering 15% off on bestsellers now. Technically, it's not an early Black Friday sale -- Brooklinen says they're holding this sale "just because."

