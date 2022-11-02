Early Black Friday streaming deal: Save 50% on Walmart+ and get Paramount+ included for free

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paramount +

This may be the best streaming deal of the holiday season.

From now until midnight ET on Nov. 3, Walmart is offering a year-long membership to the Walmart+ shopping subscription service for $49. Since the Paramount+ streaming service (Essential tier) now comes bundled with Walmart+, this deal is like getting a discount on a year-long Paramount+ streaming subscription, with all the other benefits of Walmart+ thrown in for free.

CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Top products in this article:

Paramount+ and Walmart+ bundle: $49 for the year (reduced from $98)

Paramount+ subscription: $5 and up per month

Paramount Plus and Walmart Plus bundle



A subscription to the Paramount+ Essential plan is now included with all Walmart+ subscriptions. The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan features tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including NFL on CBS live and all the new titles coming to the platform, listed below.

Walmart+ is usually priced at $12.95 per month or $98 per year and includes quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase, discounts on gas, access to exclusive sales and more. Right now, new subscribers can get 50% off their first annual membership.

Walmart+ annual membership, $49 (reduced from $98)

How much does Paramount Plus cost on its own?

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the $5 per month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month "Premium Plan," which costs more but is ad-free.

Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can watch all these new titles on Paramount+ and more, risk-free.

Here are our top picks for what's new on Paramount Plus in November 2022

"Tulsa King," "Fantasy Football," a new "Transformers" series and more great shows and movies are arriving this month on Paramount+.

'Inside Amy Schumer'

Matt Wilson/Paramount +

After a six-year hiatus, Amy Schumer's Emmy-winning series is back for a brand new season of sketch comedy. "Inside Amy Schumer" Season 5 will consist of just five episodes, all available exclusively on Paramount+.

"Inside Amy Schumer," now streaming on Paramount+

'Transformers: EarthSpark' (Nov. 11)

"Transformers: EarthSpark" introduces the first generation of Terrans -- Transformers born on Earth. With the help of their human caretakers, these Terrans are redefining the meaning of the word "family." This all-new, heartwarming, animated series premieres with 10 episodes on Nov. 11.

"Transformers: EarthSpark," streaming Nov. 11

'Tulsa King' (Nov. 13)

Brian Douglas/Paramount+

After 25 years in prison, New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi is sent away to Tulsa, Okla., to set up new territory for his mob family. But upon arrival, the once-great mobster realizes his skills might be a bit rusty. Sylvester Stallone stars in this gritty, new drama series from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

"Tulsa King," streaming Nov. 13

'Fantasy Football' (Nov. 25)

Boris Martin/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Callie's dad is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons who's been off his game lately. But everything changes when Callie receives a magical copy of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 and starts playing as her dad in the game. Now, her dad's career is in her hands -- but will Callie fumble the ball? Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn star in this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter film.

"Fantasy Football," streaming Nov. 25

Here's what else is coming to Paramount Plus this November



Paramount+

November 1

2 Days In The Valley

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol

A Walk on the Moon

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

Anita

Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond

Basic Instinct

Basic Instinct Director's Cut

Becoming Jane

Black Rain

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Christmas in Compton

Clueless

Coach Carter

Coffy

Cool World

Cousins

Crimson Tide

Dear White People

Down to Earth

Dr. No

Flight

Footloose

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

From Russia with Love

Funny Face

Gladiator

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

High Fidelity

Hot Rod

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

In & Out

Into the Wild

Jackie Chan's Project A

Jackie Chan's Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)

John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me

Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events

License to Kill

Like a Boss

Love, Rosie

Madonna: Truth Or Dare

Malena

Men at Work

Men, Women & Children

Miami Blues

Minority Report

Monster Trucks

Mousehunt

My Fair Lady

Naked Gun

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nick of Time

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Primal Fear

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Ride Like a Girl

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Salvador

Save the Last Dance

School of Rock

Scrooged

Seven Psychopaths

Shaolin Soccer

Sliver

Snoopy, Come Home

Something Wild

Son of Rambow

Split (vii

Starship Troopers

Stop-Loss

Strictly Ballroom

Super 8

The Back-up Plan

The Barefoot Contessa

The Big Country

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Doors

The Great Gatsby

The Heart of the Game

The Italian Job

The Madness of King George

The Mexican

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Pope of Greenwich Village

The Professional

The Relic

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Sum of All Fears

The Three Amigos

The Train

The Warriors

The Weather Man

The Words

Things We Lost In The Fire

Titanic

Top Five

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Trekkies 2

Under the Tuscan Sun

Vice

Without a Paddle

Yours, Mine & Ours

Zoolander

November 2

Cujo

November 3

Licorice Pizza

November 9

The Challenge (Season 36)

November 11

The Greatest @Home Videos

Transformers: EarthSpark premiere

November 13

Tulsa King (2022)

MTV Europe Music Awards

November 14

Trial by Fire

November 15

The Amazing Race (Seasons 1 - 22)

November 16

Baby Shark's Big Fishmas Special

The Casagrandes (Season 2)

November 17

Pickled

November 18

Blue's Big City Adventure premiere

November 23

Ryan's Mystery Playdate Christmas Special

Top Elf (Season 2)

November 24

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

Criminal Minds: Evolution premiere

November 25

Frosty Returns

Fantasy Football premiere

November 26

Robbie the Reindeer - Hooves of Fire

Robbie the Reindeer - Legend of the Lost Tribe

November 29

Reindeer in Here

November 30

Sun Records (Season 1)

The best TV deals right now



If you prefer to forego the movie theater in favor of streaming the best new movies at home, it might be time to upgrade your home theater. Keep reading to check out the best deals on TVs, antennas, TV stands and more.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV: $3,000

Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen, and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD

Best Buy

This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $25 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon

With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $120

Related content from CBS Essentials