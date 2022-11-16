CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A woman leaves Walmart on Thanksgiving night ahead of Black Friday on Nov. 28, 2019 in King of Prussia, PA. Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

Walmart has some of the best Black Friday deals of the season. But you don't need to wait until Black Friday -- or even Thanksgiving -- to score these incredible Black Friday sale items. That's because Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, has already begun with killer deals on Apple Watch Series 8, Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuums, top-rated air fryers and so much more.

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving 2022?

Walmart has announced that, unlike in the past, its stores will not be open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 (Thursday, Nov. 24). Most Walmart stores will reopen on Black Friday, Nov. 25, at 5 a.m. local time.

To see what other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving, check out our list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Best Black Friday deals at Walmart

There's no need to wake up early on Friday, Nov. 25 to get Walmart's best Black Friday deals -- the retailer has started its annual holiday sale early this year. Here are all the best Black Friday deals at Walmart you can shop right now.

14" HP Touch Chromebook: $179

Walmart

Whether you're streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 14-inch HP Touch Chromebook is an excellent choice. This lightweight 2-1 device features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. The touchscreen can be used on its own as a tablet, but the device also operates as a Chromebook with a keyboard. It features duel speakers for audio and is compatible with Google voice assistant.

14" HP Touch Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage), $179 (reduced from $299)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $349

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $139

Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Walmart for $139, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $139 (reduced from $199)

Ninja Supra kitchen system: $99

Walmart

This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

Ninja Supra kitchen system, $99 (regularly $149)

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: $119

Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)

Bissell CrossWave Pet vacuum: $199

Walmart

Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that's ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.

Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds: $69

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)

HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer: $49

HP

This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $30

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors: $50

Walmart

This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option. It's large enough to prepare a full 12-inch pizza or toast up to six slices of bread at a time. The best part is that it's currently only $50.

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)

Mainstays propane patio heater: $97

Walmart

Spend more time outdoors this fall and winter with a propane patio heater. This 48,000 BTU model by Mainstays features an anti-tilt safety device.

You'll be hard pressed to find a better patio heater deal this Black Friday. Rated 4.3 stars.

Mainstays patio heater, $97 (reduced from $129)

Yankee Candle holiday scented candles (22 oz.): $10

Walmart

Walmart has the scents of the season on sale. You can pick up a Yankee Candle in balsam and cedar, Christmas cookie, cranberry chutney and more scents for $10 each during Walmart Deals for Days. Each 22-ounce candle burns for 110-150 hours.

Yankee Candles make great gifts for unexpected company.

Yankee Candle holiday scents, $10 (reduced from $19)

More early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.

What is Walmart Deals for Days?

Deals for Days is Walmart's annual early Black Friday sale. The sale is on now, and Walmart will release a new batch of deals every Monday through Nov. 28. Each week, Walmart+ members will have exclusive early access to shop the new deals for seven hours before the deals are made available to the public.

Related content from CBS Essentials