2022 Holiday Gift Guide: The best stocking stuffers to give this Christmas

You may be thinking: Stocking stuffers in September? Long story short, yes. It's time to start your holiday 2022 shopping, if you haven't done so already.

Beat the Christmas rush by shopping the top-rated and best stocking stuffers you can get online now.

Top products in this article:

Amazon gift card in a premium holiday gift box

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $30

Santa's Natural Candles, $15

CBS News is already anticipating more supply-chain and shipping delays stemming from railway staffing shortages this holiday season. So if you want to ensure you can get all the gifts on their list this Christmas, it's advisable to start shopping now.

Stocking stuffers traditionally need to check a few boxes. Stocking stuffer should be small enough to slip into a stocking. Stocking stuffers should also be a little more clever and fun than the average gift.

Stocking stuffer gifts are typically inexpensive. But you can fill a stocking with something really nice, too, such as a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2.

With that in mind, CBS Essentials curated these small and inexpensive gifts that will spread the most joy on Christmas morning for the least amount of cash. Ahead, the best stocking stuffers to give kids and adults this year from Amazon, Best Buy and more.

The best tech stocking stuffers

Want to slip something cool and trendy in someone's stocking? Check out these top-rated headphone and smartwatch picks from Apple and other popular tech brands.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $249

Apple AirPods Pro



Apple

Looking to save money this holiday season? You can save $70 on the older generation of the Apple AirPods Pro.

Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total).

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $299

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors. The GPS model starts at $399, while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $499.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $399

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $429

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (41mm), $499

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (45mm), $529

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation

Apple

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, the most affordable Apple Watch option, includes core Apple Watch features such as car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection and activity tracking. It makes a great gift for younger kids: The updated watch can be paired with a parent's iPhone, but still operate independently for calling and texting.

The new Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the last generation. The display is 30% larger than the prior model as well. The back case design now features 100% recycled aluminum.

The Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular (additional fees from your wireless carrier will apply). It's available for purchase on Amazon now.

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $249

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (44mm), $279

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (40mm), $299

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (44mm), $329

The best stocking stuffers

Looking for a more traditional stocking stuffer? From gift cards to fun pairs of underwear, we've got you covered below.

Amazon gift card

Amazon

No matter their age, gender or personality type, an Amazon gift card is a perfect addition to every Christmas stocking in the house. That way everyone can buy what they want. Choose the amount you want to put on this gift card.

Amazon gift card in a premium holiday gift box

Now at Amazon, you can get a $10 bonus when you reload a gift card with $100 or more (first time customers only).

Santa's Naturals candles

These responsibly sourced, non-toxic and natural holiday-themed candles will infuse the room with Christmas spirit for more than 30 hours. Choose from three scents.

Santa's Natural Candles, $15

Poo-Pourri bathroom spray

Filling stockings with light-hearted gifts can make Christmas morning much more fun. Poo-Pourri, a scented before-you-go spritz for the toilet, offers equal parts entertainment and functionality.

Poo-Pourri bathroom spray, $10

Beekman 1802 goat milk hand creams

Beekman 1802/Amazon

The Beekman 1802 goat milk hand cream moisturizes hands leaving them soft and smelling fresh. Find scents like honeyed grapefruit, lavender and honey and orange blossom.

Beekman 1802 goat milk hand creams, $15

Kellogg's cereal boxer shorts

Walmart

Do you have a tradition of putting socks, underwear and other basics in stockings every year? Check out this three-pack of fun boxer short prints by Swag that includes a pair of Fruit Loops boxer shorts, Frosted Flakes boxer shorts and Honey Smacks boxer shorts.

Kellogg's cereal boxer shorts (3 pack), $30

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates

Amazon

This Amazon-exclusive Duel of the Fates Qui-Gon Jinn bobblehead is one of three collectibles from "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." Combine all three bobbleheads to create a cohesive shelf display that sets the scene.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $30

Tag Your Bags protective handbag covers

Tag Your Bags

If an expensive handbag is under the tree, think of Tag Your Bags protective covers as an insurance policy. Each box comes with ten individual waterproof covers that can protect purses, backpacks and laptop bags from spillage, germs, mud, sweat and other undesirables.

Tag Your Bags, $19

Stojo collapsible reusable coffee cup

Stojo silicone coffee cups collapse, accordion-style, to fit anywhere -- including a Christmas stocking. This environmentally friendly cup (with a reusable straw) makes a great gift for coffee lovers.

Stojo collapsible silicone travel cup with straw, 16 oz., $19 (reduced from $20)

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game

Amazon

Pop this classic UNO card game in their stocking. It has themes inspired by "Jurassic World: Dominion" on it. Play with two to 10 friends.

This item is featured on Amazon's 2022 Toys We Love list, a collection of what the retailer thinks will be the hottest gifts this holiday season.

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game, $10 (reduced from $11)

Wikki Stix

Wikki Stix/Amazon

Bendable, twistable and sticky Wikki Stix are made out of yarn that's covered with food-grade, non-toxic wax. The brightly hued sticks twist together to create art, games and more, making them a great gift for preschoolers.

Wikki Stix (72 count) plus activity book, $13 (reduced from $22)

Spongellé holiday star ornaments

Spongelle

This holiday-themed body wash-infused sponge is an inexpensive self-care indulgence. Plus, it comes packaged as a Christmas ornament, so it belongs on your Christmas tree as much as it belongs in a stocking.

Spongellé holiday star ornaments, $14

Roku Express HD streaming media player

Roku/Best Buy

A small piece of technology that can majorly up the TV-watching experience, the stocking stuffer-sized Roku Express Streaming Stick is $5 off right now.

Roku Express HD streaming media player, $25 (regularly $30)

