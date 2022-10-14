E-bikes sold by Amazon and Walmart recalled due to explosion, fire risk

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

E-bikes sold by retailers including Amazon, Sears and Walmart are being recalled because the bicycles' lithium-ion batteries can ignite, potentially sparking a fire and burning riders.

About 22,000 e-bikes are involved in the recall, and should not be used until outfitted with a free replacement battery and battery mount, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The China-based company that distributes the e-bikes, Ancheer, said it has received six reports involving fire, explosions or sparks, including four that detailed burn injuries.

Recalled Ancheer e-bike with water bottle shaped cylindrical battery. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall involves black e-bikes with the model number AM001907, which can be found on the packaging and in the instruction manual but not the bike itself. A water bottle shaped cylindrical battery distinguishes the recalled model, which has 26-inch wheels and "Ancheer" printed on its downtube.

The recalled e-bikes were sold online at www.aliexpress.com, www.ancheer.shop, www.amazon.com, www.ebaby.com, www.newegg.com, www.overstock.com, www.rakuten.com, www.sears.com, www.walmart.com and www.wish.com from January 2016 through June 2022 for between $280 and $930.

Ancheer can be reached toll-free at (888) 661-1330 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday; by email at service@ancheer.shop; or online at www.ancheer.shop/pages/recalls.

Close up of water bottle shaped cylindrical battery. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall came two days after the release of a CPSC report highlighting an increase in emergency room visits and deaths related to e-scooters, e-bikes and hoverboards. Emergency departments around the U.S. treated more than 77,000 injuries related to the three micromobility products in 2021, up 127% from 34,000 in 2017, CPSC found.

The agency is aware of 129 fatalities involving the products from 2017 through 2021, with the deaths rising from five in 2017 to 48 last year, the agency said.

"Fires with the lithium-ion batteries that power e-scooters, as well as e-bikes and hoverboards, have been garnering attention from fire departments nationwide, CPSC noted in a news release.