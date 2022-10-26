Apple launched 3 new Apple iPads today, and one is already on sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple just released the latest lineup of iPad tablets, and they offer some major updates. From a new chip to new color options, these iPads have a lot to offer. Find out how to get your hands on the fastest Apple iPad Pro yet -- or a colorful new Apple iPad that perfectly fits your aesthetic.

Get the iPad in new colors: Apple iPad 10th generation (WiFi, 64GB), $449

11" Apple iPad Pro 2022 model (Wi-Fi, 64GB), $785 (reduced from $799)

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 2022 model (Wi-Fi, 128 GB), $1,099

Each year, iPads are at the top of many people's holiday wish lists. These versatile tablets are great for avid readers, digital artists, students and just about anyone else on your list. Of course, you can also treat yourself to an upgraded Apple iPad.

There are three options to choose from: the 10.9-inch iPad 10, the 11-inch iPad Pro 4th generation and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 6th generation. The iPad Pros both work with the Apple Magic Keyboard ($299) to provide a laptop-like experience, while the standard iPad offers a more lightweight and budget-friendly option for those looking for a more traditional tablet experience.

Keep reading to learn more about Apple's latest iPad models and where you can buy them today.

Meet the new Apple iPad and Apple iPad Pro 2022 models

These newly released Apple iPad tablets have arrived just in time for the holidays. Learn what makes them different from prior iPad models and how you can get your hands on them today.

10.9" Apple iPad 10th generation

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models. The iPad 10 starts at $449.

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB), $449

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 256GB), $599

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi and cellular, 64GB), $599

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi and cellular, 256GB), $749

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation

The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet -- and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.

Apple made some improvements to the writing and drawing experience on the new iPad Pros as well. When used with the Apple Pencil 2, the iPad Pro provides a more effortless experience. The Apple Pencil can now be detected up to 12 mm above the iPad Pro display, which allows users to draw with more precision and preview marks before they make them. It also makes it more efficient for the iPad to register handwriting and convert it to text with the Scribble app.

The new 11-inch iPad Pro comes in silver and space gray. It starts at $799, though Amazon is currently offering the 11" iPad Pro in space gray for $785. Pricing increases based on storage and connectivity selections.

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 64 GB), $785 (reduced from $799)

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (Wi-Fi, 512 GB), $1,099

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (cellular, 64GB), $984 (reduced from $999)

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (cellular, 512 GB), $1,299

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 6th generation

Want a bigger screen? No problem, Apple also released a 12.9-inch model of the new iPad Pro. The larger model includes all of the same updates as the 11-inch iPad Pro, including the M2 chip.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes in silver and space gray. You can choose from four storage options and can select either the cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity options.

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (Wi-Fi, 128 GB), $1,099

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (Wi-Fi, 256 GB), $1,199

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (cellular, 128 GB), $1,299

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (cellular, 256 GB), $1,399

Save on older iPad models

With the release of the newest iPad models, Amazon has discounted several older models. If you don't need the latest model, explore these iPad deals to find a good deal.

Apple iPad 9

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It has a 8 MP wide-angle back camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by an A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $299 (reduced from $329)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Pro (2021)

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features a Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system (12 MP wide; 10 MP ultrawide) and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

The Apple iPad Pro is available with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display or a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. Memory configurations range from 128GB to 2TB.

11" Apple iPad Pro 3 (Wi-Fi only) (128 GB), $749 (reduced from $799)

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 5 (Wi-Fi only) (256 GB) (space gray), $999 (reduced from $1,199)

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

Apple iPad Pro 3 (Wi-Fi +Cellular) (256 GB) (space gray), $1,049 (reduced from $1,099)

Apple iPad Air 5

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $519 (reduced from $599)

The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $669 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Mini 6

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $399 (reduced from $499)

Amazon has a wide range of inventory -- and good deals -- on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.

Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB), $549 (reduced from $649)

