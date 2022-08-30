Millions of Americans over 50 may benefit from Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

If it weren't for her student loan debt, Lark Abelson would already be retired. The 63-year-old took out $5,000 in loans more than 20 years ago to get an associate degree in computer technology from Wor-Wic Community College in Maryland to try to make a better life for herself and her younger daughter. But she wasn't able to find work in the field and remained in low-paying retail jobs that prevented her from paying back the debt. After enrolling in income-driven repayment plans several times, she went into default a few years ago.