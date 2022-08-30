Georgia Deputy Police Chief arrested for soliciting a prostitute
The Polk County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Georgia man for soliciting a prostitute on Thursday, September 1.
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama's official White House portraits were unveiled during an emotional ceremony at the White House on Wednesday, marking their first joint visit to the building since they left in 2017 and the return of a Washington tradition last celebrated 10 years ago.
US Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 100 Cuban migrants after multiple vessels reached land in South Florida over Labor Day weekend, as Cuba grapples with its worst shortage of food and medicine in decades and runaway inflation.
Apple unveiled its new iPhone 14 lineup at a press event on Wednesday, along with three new Apple Watch models, an update to its popular AirPods product line and a feature that could save lives when cell service isn't available.
New state law restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms
Tuesday morning commissioners had a meeting about ban enforcement and possible designated smoking areas.
Beach-goers are seeing the trash left behind from Labor Day Weekend.
Officials said water pressure was restored in Jackson, Mississippi, but a boil-water advisory remains in effect. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the latest with the city's water crisis.
Fifteen years after the first iPhone hit store shelves, Apple is expected to reveal its newest iPhone at its event this week. Dan Ackerman, senior managing editor for CNET, speaks to John Dickerson about what to expect from the potential announcement.
The IAEA said in a new report that it remains gravely concerned about Zaporizhzhia, the nuclear plant in Ukraine that's drawing growing concern of a disaster. While the ongoing shelling has not yet triggered a nuclear emergency, it's a constant threat. Debora Patta reports.
More users of online mental health provider Cerebral are reporting problems with the quality of care.
Regulators in China cleared an aerosol version of an existing shot to use as a booster, while India is forging ahead with a nasal spray for the unvaccinated.
Drugstore giant continues push to diversity its business by acquiring a leading home-health provider.
Her team was eliminated from the WNBA playoffs but she's leaving an indelible mark on the game she loves.
The all-star lineup included musicians from bands Queen, The Police, Rush, AC/DC, as well as comedian Dave Chappelle, actor Jason Sudeikis and more.
The recording comes after the singer's ex-husband Kevin Federline and son Jayden criticized her in an interview.
The actor is charting what could be a major comeback, starting with his transformative role in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale."
The Weeknd paused the show to break the news to his fans that the concert was over.
The district says a substitute teacher at Nolan Middle School gave homework that referred to the 2020 election.
The East Tampa Community Redevelopment Area is launching a program that would allow residents to apply for their roofs to be repaired.
A new synthetic drug called Eutylone is making its way across the United States.
Federal agents searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on Monday as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.
Prosecutors investigating whether to pursue charges against the Atlanta police officers involved in the June 2020 shooting death of Rayshard Brooks said they plan to have the charges dismissed.
Atlanta Police said a female suspect has been taken into custody following shootings that left two persons dead and another hurt.
A federal appeals court agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court's order requiring that Sen. Lindsey Graham testify before a special grand jury.
Kemp's attorneys alleged that the subpoena could "influence the November 2022 election cycle," and called its timing "suspect."
Two of the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery as he jogged through a Georgia neighborhood in early 2020 were sentenced to life in prison Monday for federal hate crimes.
Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin cut short her planned broadcast Saturday morning after realizing she could not speak properly.
Groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations quickly urged the FTC to block the merger, arguing it would further expand the company's massive market power.
Bannon previously faced federal charges for allegedly defrauding donors in a border wall fundraising campaign, but he was pardoned by President Trump.
The former secretary of state sat down for a wide-ranging interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.
Among Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz's 18 known real estate investments, none is larger or more valuable than Louwana, a 10-bedroom historic beachfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.
If it weren't for her student loan debt, Lark Abelson would already be retired. The 63-year-old took out $5,000 in loans more than 20 years ago to get an associate degree in computer technology from Wor-Wic Community College in Maryland to try to make a better life for herself and her younger daughter. But she wasn't able to find work in the field and remained in low-paying retail jobs that prevented her from paying back the debt. After enrolling in income-driven repayment plans several times, she went into default a few years ago.
Employers are offering heftier hikes, but it still may not be enough to keep up with inflation.
The district has put in new fencing and security cameras and has added additional police officers and therapists.
A skeleton from 31,000 years ago may be the earliest evidence found of an amputation surgery in humans.
Officials in Vietnam say people crowded onto a 2nd floor balcony to escape the blaze, which grew quickly as the bar's wooden interior went up in flames.
Twenty one pieces were seized by police and the DA's office from the Metropolitan Museum of Art last week.
Residents of the James Smith Cree Nation were told to stay inside after the suspect was reportedly seen, the Saskatchewan RCMP tweeted.
The teacher refused to call a student by new name or the pronoun "they," and defied a court order to stay away from the school while the matter was deliberated.
"It's such a proud moment for all of us," Megan Rapinoe said. "...That same 'never say die' attitude we had on the field, that's the same vibe we brought to this."
The 24-year-old tennis phenom is the youngest American man to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals since 2006.
Slugger has homered in five of his last games. Bombers make it two straight wins with 5-2 win Monday.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have named their starting quarterback for Week 1.
The East Tampa Community Redevelopment Area is launching a program that would allow residents to apply for their roofs to be repaired.
On Wednesday, construction workers demolished an old food market that would free up 1.8 acres of land for the new facility.
This comes after the St. Petersburg City Council voted against the measure on Thursday. Now local organizations are demanding change.
A local organization is working to provide students in Hillsborough County with feminine hygiene products…especially as families across the Bay Area struggle to make ends meet.
We learned about 60,000 passengers a day are coming into Tampa International Airport.
