CBS News: Free 24/7 News
CBSNews.com
NOW on CW11
TV Schedule
Weather
CBS+
Paramount+
News
Local News
Weather
Entertainment
Shows
Video
More
About Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Log In
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
SPS students return to classrooms as teachers consider new contract
More than 50,000 students returned to school for fall semester on Wednesday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On