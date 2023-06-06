Watch CBS News

On This Day - 6 June 2005

Christian Bale, Actor: "It's the genesis story, it's a reinvention of absolutely everything. It's respectfully ignoring all of the other movies and it's inspired very much by the graphic novels rather than the comic books." (AP)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.