On This Day - 24 May 2007 Paul McCartney, Recording Artist: "What kept me? We tried to do a show here in, I think, the eighties but there was some sort of legislation against it or some sort of rule kept us out of here. So it's great to be in here now today at the beautiful setting, The Red Square and it's my first time in Russia so it's very exciting for me just as a tourist. I can't wait to play tonight." (AP)