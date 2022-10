Former Jan. 6 police officer Michael Fanone on new book "Hold the Line" Former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone suffered extreme injuries while defending the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and now speaks out against what he thinks are attempts to "whitewash" what happened that day. Fanone joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his new book "Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop's Battle for America's Soul."