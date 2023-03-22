Watch CBS News

Cherry Blossoms blooming in Washington, DC

With spring officially here, the Cherry Blossom trees in Washington, D.C. are nearing their full bloom. The National Parks Service also announced peak bloom for the trees would be March 22 through 25. (AP)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.