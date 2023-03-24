AP Top Stories March 24th - a.m.

Free 24/7 News
This is AP NewsMinute. President Biden is set to address the Canadian Parliament on Friday. He is meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss issues such as the war in Ukraine, trade and migrants crossing the US-Canadian border. (AP)
