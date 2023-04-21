Free 24/7 News
National News
NOW on CW11
TV Schedule
Weather
Paramount+
News
Local News
Weather
Entertainment
Shows
Video
More
About Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Log In
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
0421 Today in History
April 21st, 1910: Writer and humorist Mark Twain dies of heart disease in Redding, Connecticut at age 74. (AP)
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On