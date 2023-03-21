Watch CBS News

0321 Today in History

March 21st, 1965 - Civil rights demonstrators led by Martin Luther King, Junior begin a march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. It happens weeks after marchers pushing for black voting rights in the South are attacked in Selma. (AP)
