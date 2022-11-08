Zoom says its video conference app coming soon to Tesla vehicles

In unwelcome news for those already suffering from "Zoom fatigue," the app company behind the teleconferencing boom says motorists will soon be able to attend remote meetings from their Tesla vehicles.

A Zoom executive on Tuesday told an annual conference that the ability to attend a virtual meeting from a Tesla would be coming to all new models of the electric vehicles soon, according to the blog Drive Tesla Canada.

A spokesperson confirmed the plan.

"I can confirm that the Zoom integration for Tesla will be available on all new Tesla models soon," a spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch in an email.

You will soon be able to join @Zoom calls right inside your Tesla!



This is incredible @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/spitsLz9PK — Jeff 💙✌️ (@JeffTutorials) November 8, 2022

Nitasha Walia, Zoom's meetings group product manager, also showed a demo of the Zoom app in a Model Y, apparently using its cabin camera above the rearview mirror. Tesla owners will be able to access a Zoom meeting from their in-car calendar, the demo showed.