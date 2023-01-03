Youth clinic out of homeless shelter provides medical care for humans and pets
SEATTLE, December 25, 2022 - One Health Clinic has partnered with New Horizons and several other organizations to bring medical care to homeless and vulnerable youths and their pets. The first of its kind, they've found people are more likely to bring their pets in over themselves. This program aims to build trust in relationships between the youths and medical professionals. The care is free and comprehensive.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.