Watch CBS News
Features

Youth clinic out of homeless shelter provides medical care for humans and pets

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

Youth clinic out of homeless shelter provides medical care for humans and pets 02:13

SEATTLE, December 25, 2022 - One Health Clinic has partnered with New Horizons and several other organizations to bring medical care to homeless and vulnerable youths and their pets. The first of its kind, they've found people are more likely to bring their pets in over themselves. This program aims to build trust in relationships between the youths and medical professionals. The care is free and comprehensive.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 3:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.