''Yellowstone'' Season 5 will return this summer

"Yellowstone" viewers will have to wait until summer to see the conclusion of Season 5.

Paramount Network revealed the news during the midseason finale on Sunday, sharing a teaser trailer with viewers.

"Yellowstone," which stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser, premiered in 2018. It has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Golden Globes.

The premiere for the first half of Season 5 drew more than 12 million viewers, according to Paramount.

Costner portrays John Dutton, patriarch of a complicated family of ranchers in conflict. Season 5 of the drama opens with Dutton being sworn in as the newly elected governor of Montana, adding to the complicated drama and intrigue of the series.

The first four seasons of "Yellowstone" are currently streaming on Peacock. Episodes from the current fifth season can be found on the Paramount Network streaming app.