Yakima Airport being considered for regional airport

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, January 24, 2023 - SeaTac Airport is going to hit capacity within the next decade. A need for another airport has been looming over officials heads for nearly 30 years, yet no one seems to want another regional airport near them, until now. Yakima's already existing airport has only one commercial flight a day to and from SeaTac. Now, it's being considered as a potential site for expansion to accept commercial passengers and cargo. 

First published on January 30, 2023 / 4:04 PM

