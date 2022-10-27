''X-Files'' and ''Fringe'' actor Michael Kopsa, dead at 66

Michael Kopsa, the actor who appeared on FOX's "X-Files" and "Fringe" among many other titles, has died, according to his talent agent Jamie Levitt. He was 66.

Kopsa, who had been battling a brain tumor, died on Sunday morning, Levitt said.

In a heartfelt statement provided to CNN, Levitt said Kopsa was a client of over 20 years and called him "a force in our community not only as an actor but as an artist, painter, musician and human being."

With over 225 credits to his name, the prolific Canadian actor was well regarded by colleagues and had a strong work ethic. Levitt said after he was diagnosed with his brain tumor, he had to walk away from a project and "his concern for me struck me."

"'Sorry,' he said, 'to not be able to show up for us,'" Levitt wrote in her statement, recounting their conversation.

Lucia Frangione, an actress and Kopsa's ex-wife, also shared the news of his passing, writing on Instagram, that he was "a present and loving father" to their daughter, Nora.

"I will miss you fiercely my dear friend and co-parent," she wrote.

The Hallmark Channel paid tribute to Kopsa on social media as well, writing on Instagram that he was "a friend and colleague to many" and "always in our hearts."

Kopsa had appeared in several Hallmark TV movies during his career, including "Christmas Under the Stars" in 2019 and "Love in the Forecast" in 2020.