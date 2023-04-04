Watch CBS News
WSADA Bright Future Scholarship 2023

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

The application deadline is April 21, 2023

Share the news and submit your application today!

If you have someone working in your dealership who is planning either to attend or continue auto tech training, this scholarship is for them. WSADA will award:

  • Two (2) $3,000 scholarships to high school students enrolling in a Washington State automotive technology program, and
  • Four (4) $3,000 scholarships to students currently enrolled in a Washington State automotive technology program.

Know a high school senior attending college this fall?  WSADA is awarding:

Immediate family members of dealer principals are not eligible.

Click here or the button below for a pdf copy of the scholarship application.

Deadline: Submissions must be postmarked by Friday, April 21, 2023. 

How to apply:


Applications may be submitted online at theWashBoard.org or mailed to the College Planning Network.
 
Please mail your hard copy application to:
 
WSADA "Bright Future" Scholarship Program
c/o College Planning Network
43 Bentley Place
Port Townsend, WA 98368
 
To submit an electronic application, please visit theWashBoard.org website and search for "New Car and Truck Dealers". 

Share the news with your dealership employees, school partners, and local automotive technology programs. 

