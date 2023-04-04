WSADA Bright Future Scholarship 2023

The application deadline is April 21, 2023

If you have someone working in your dealership who is planning either to attend or continue auto tech training, this scholarship is for them. WSADA will award:

Two (2) $3,000 scholarships to high school students enrolling in a Washington State automotive technology program , and

students , and Four (4) $3,000 scholarships to students currently enrolled in a Washington State automotive technology program.

Know a high school senior attending college this fall? WSADA is awarding:

Two (2) $3,000 scholarships to a high school senior who is an employee of a WSADA-member dealership, OR is an immediate family member of a WSADA-member dealership employee.

One (1) $3,000 scholarship to a Washington high school senior who is applying for Northwood University's Automotive Marketing and Management Program.

Immediate family members of dealer principals are not eligible.

Click here or the button below for a pdf copy of the scholarship application.

Deadline: Submissions must be postmarked by Friday, April 21, 2023.

How to apply:



Applications may be submitted online at theWashBoard.org or mailed to the College Planning Network.



Please mail your hard copy application to:



WSADA "Bright Future" Scholarship Program

c/o College Planning Network

43 Bentley Place

Port Townsend, WA 98368



To submit an electronic application, please visit theWashBoard.org website and search for "New Car and Truck Dealers".

Share the news with your dealership employees, school partners, and local automotive technology programs.