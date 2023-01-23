World's Funniest Animals - 'Episode 311'

DJ'S NIIKO X SWAEE JOIN IN ON THE CUTENESS – In this episode of "World's Funniest Animals," we have silly steeds, paddling pups, careless cats, pampered Pomeranians, delighted dogs, and a dog who learns that he should never gamble. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Niiko X Swaee, and commentary by Anna Maria Perez DeTagle, Devon Werkheiser, Katherine Murray, and Brian Cooper (#311). Original airdate 1/28/2023. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.