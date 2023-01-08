World's Funniest Animals - 'Episode 309'

SPECIAL GUEST SARA WAISGLASS JOINS IN ON THE FUN – In this episode of "World's Funniest Animals" we have climbing cats, pulverizing Pomskies, popping penguins, happy horses, and a duck who is using his best friend as a paddle board?! Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Sara Waisglass ("Ginny & Georgia," "Degrassi: Next Class"), and commentary by Anna Maria Perez DeTagle, Devon Werkheiser, Katherine Murray, and Brian Cooper (#309). Original airdate 1/14/2023. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.