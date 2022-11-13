World's Funniest Animals - 'Episode 306'

SUPER CUTE WITH SPECIAL GUEST KELLY STABLES – In this episode of "World's Funniest Animals," we have rowdy Rottweilers, confused Cockatoos, pool pooches, catching cats, pumpkin pigs, and a personal trainer with the sunniest disposition. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Kelly Stables ("Superstore"), and commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews (#306). Original airdate 11/19/2022. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.