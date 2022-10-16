Watch CBS News
World's Funniest Animals - 'Episode 302'

KACI WALFALL STOPS BY – In this episode of "World's Funniest Animals" we have cute kittens, lounging Labradors, frantic felines, curious cats, relaxing retrievers, and a dog who has found a whole new way to get around. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Kaci Walfall ("Naomi") with commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews (#302). Original airdate 10/22/2022. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

First published on October 17, 2022 / 8:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

