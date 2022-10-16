World's Funniest Animals - 'Episode 301'

SEASON PREMIERE WITH SPECIAL GUEST STAR GREGG SULKIN – "World's Funniest Animals" is back and cuter than ever! In this episode, we have hopping horses, rambunctious rats, dancing dogs, galloping goats, howling Huskies, and a moose who has found a new place to take a shower. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Gregg Sulkin ("Runaways") with commentary by Anna Maria Perez De Tagle, AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr, Katherine Murray, and Brian Cooper (#301). Original airdate 10/22/2022. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required