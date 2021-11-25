Watch CBS News
Local News

'World's Funniest Animals: Christmas'

/ CW11 Seattle

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

'TIS THE SEASON FOR CUTENESS – Grab your hot cocoa and get into the holiday spirit with the cutest animals this side of the North Pole.  This special is the gift that keeps on giving with pets in all their holiday finery, dogs writing letters to Santa, and the joy of snow!  Who is on the nice list and who found themselves on the naughty list? WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: CHRISTMAS is hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Kayla Compton ("The Flash") and commentary by Carmen Hodgson, Neel Ghosh, Mikalah Gordon, Brandon Rogers, Noah Matthews, Maiara Walsh, and Brian Cooper.  The special is produced by Associated Television International. Original airdate 12/1/2021

First published on November 25, 2021 / 12:00 AM

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.