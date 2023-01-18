Work training program for homeless adults expanding by end of year

SEATTLE, January 17, 2023 - The Seattle Conservation Corps is a work training program to help homeless adults get back on their feet. This year long program is a 40-hour work week at minimum wage where crews of 4-6 people are contracted to do work throughout the city. It's a program geared toward lending support and teaching skills to people who have been living on the streets who want to better their lives. SCC is mostly funded through the work performed, but thanks to Seattle Park's district funding, the program will be nearly doubling its workforce by the end of this year. 70 percent of SCC employees successfully complete the program and land a job with benefits.