Woodland Park Zoo: Saving the turtles

SEATTLE, July, 26, 2023 — Woodland Park Zoo and the Department of Fish and Wildlife collaborate to protect endangered Western Pond Turtles. Before the project began in 1990, there were less than one hundred turtles left, now there are more than a thousand. Western Pond Turtles are the only turtles native to the Puget Sound area and after non-native bullfrogs were introduced, the population of turtles went into a steep decline. The zoo incubates turtle eggs and keep the hatchlings for a year until they're big enough to be released into the wild and won't become a bullfrog snack.