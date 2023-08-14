Watch CBS News
Features

Woodland Park Zoo releases baby turtles into the wild

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Woodland Park Zoo releases baby turtles into the wild
Woodland Park Zoo releases baby turtles into the wild 01:56

SEATTLE, August 11, 2023 — As part of the South Puget Sound Turtle Project, Woodland Park Zoo has been raising endangered baby Western Pond Turtles since last summer. The species has been endangered ever since non-native bullfrogs were introduced to the area. In the 90s only 150 turtles were left, but with the project now there are more than a thousand. The turtles are raised for 10 months before being released into the wild to live out their lives.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 11:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.