Woodland Park Zoo releases baby turtles into the wild
SEATTLE, August 11, 2023 — As part of the South Puget Sound Turtle Project, Woodland Park Zoo has been raising endangered baby Western Pond Turtles since last summer. The species has been endangered ever since non-native bullfrogs were introduced to the area. In the 90s only 150 turtles were left, but with the project now there are more than a thousand. The turtles are raised for 10 months before being released into the wild to live out their lives.
