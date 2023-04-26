Woodland Park Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day with two baby chicks

SEATTLE, April 25, 2023 — Woodland Park Zoo is home to 44 Humboldt penguins and is a top breeder with more than 90 chicks hatching in their care since 2010. CW11 got an exclusive look at the newest members of the colony, two penguin chicks who hatched in March. The female chicks are from Chile and Peru and the animal keepers are looking for name suggestions.