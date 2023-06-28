‘Wonderland’ captures the imagination of a community

SEATTLE, June 27, 2023 — Monika Lidman, an installation artist, has turned her front yard into a fun-filled display of creativity. Lidman's inspiration comes from kids around the neighborhood who helped her create Wonderland as a way to reconnect with that childlike wonder. The project has since grown and it changes almost daily with community members leaving items for Lidman to incorporate. With her unconventional approach, Lidman has not only made art more accessible to all but has rekindled the idea that art can be found in places outside of museums.