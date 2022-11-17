Winter crabbing season starting in the waters of Seattle and Tacoma
SEATTLE - Recreational crabbing is now open through Dec. 31st. After Alaska canceled their season amid declining crab populations, it's unclear what the impact may be on Washington state. Before hitting the Puget Sound to catch your own crab, you must adhere to licensing requirements. Dungeness crabs are the most popular catch and are limited to 5 per day.
