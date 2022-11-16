Winchesters - 'Art of dying'

CALL FOR HELP – Mary (Meg Donnelly) gets a call from an old family friend who's looking for some help but when the team arrives, they learn that some crucial details were left out. While Latika (Nida Khurshid) struggles with being a Hunter and questions her future with it, John's (Drake Rodger) eagerness, and commitment to the Hunt worries Mary. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) finds himself in a situation he's never experienced before and doesn't know what to do with himself. Geary McLeod directed the episode written by Jess Kardos (#106). Original Airdate 11/22/2022. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required