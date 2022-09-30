William Grose Center looks to train tech, business leaders of tomorrow in Seattle's Central District

By: Anthony Monzon

SEATTLE - A new community center is working to train the next generation of tech leaders and entrepreneurs in Seattle's Central District.

K.Y. King Garrett, president and CEO of the Africatown Community Land Trust (ACLT), says as industries like tech keep booming in Seattle, some communities aren't fully seeing themselves in their success.

"Our community has not been participating equitably, and that's a huge missed opportunity," Garrett said. "We see that a lot of the workforce is also actually imported."

Expecting 40% of jobs will one day be automated, Garrett believes African American men will be disproportionately impacted.

"Many black families who have been in this community for generations, but have not participated equitably in the economic growth, are facing displacement, may have already been displaced," said Garrett.

Miles from the offices of Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, ACLT's William Grose Center for Cultural Innovation and Enterprise is looking to change that. Based in a recently remodeled historic fire station, the center is now offering community members low-cost access to training, mentorship, and makerspace in the Central District.

"We see this as a place where people can get skills, get connections, and develop the opportunity to generate income and wealth that will allow them to be owners in this community, and continue the legacy of their families," Garrett said.

Students and startups alike are already taking classes on media production, 3D printing, and coding with the help of community partners. As someone who grew up in the Central District, Garrett is excited to see what its brilliant young minds will create.

"Young people will be learning to develop, you know, to build in the metaverse, to build Africatown in the metaverse, and to find those opportunities that this emerging space is creating for anyone who can develop."

While the Grose Center is firmly focused on the future, it draws upon the legacy of one of Seattle's first black pioneers, credited with establishing the Central District.

"When he bought the land that established the Central District, he began to partition it off, allowing other Black families to settle in the community." Garrett continued, "we see that legacy as one of making space, and we see the William Grose Center continuing that legacy by encouraging entrepreneurs, developers of the future, but also making space in the economy that's happening around here."

You can learn more about upcoming events and opportunities to partner with the Grose Center by following this link.