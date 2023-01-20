Willem Dafoe is an art thief trapped "Inside" in upcoming thriller

Willem Dafoe stars in "Inside" Willem Dafoe stars in "Inside" 02:11

(WUPA) - Willem Dafoe ("Spider-Man: No Way Home") plays art thief Nemo, who is trapped in a New York penthouse when a heist goes wrong in "Inside."

Stuck by himself, Nemo has to survive and find a way to escape -- if he can.

The psychological thriller is directed by first-time filmmaker Vasilis Katsoupis.

"Inside" opens in theaters across the nation on March 10.