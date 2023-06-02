"Wild 'N Out" star Jacky Oh dies at 32

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Jacky Oh, who appeared in five seasons of the VH1 sketch comedy and battle rap improv game show "Wild 'N Out," produced in Atlanta, has reportedly died in Miami.

Additional details were not available, but her death was confirmed by a post on the show's official Instagram page.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N' Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N' Out cast throughout five seasons," the post said. "More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

According to multiple sources, she had a relationship with fellow "Wild 'N Out" cast member DC Young Fly, and the two had three children together. According to Deadline, Smith was no longer a cast member of the series, and was pursuing a real estate career.

Three seasons of the series were shot at Center Stage Theater in Midtown Atlanta from 2018 through 2020. The two most recent seasons of the series were shot in Covington, Ga., and Fayetteville, Ga, in 2021 and 2022. The current season began airing on VH1 in April of 2023.