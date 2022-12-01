What's in a name? ʔálʔal Café serving traditional indigenous fare for a good cause

SEATTLE, November 30, 2022 - A new café in Pioneer Square is taking a fresh approach to serving neighbors in need.

"It starts with asking about the name," said Anthony Johnson, manager of ʔálʔal Café. "It's pronounced 'al-al' café, and it's a Lushootseed word. Lushootseed is the language of the Puget Sound, and it means 'home.'"

This week ʔálʔal started serving meals that have been made in North America for centuries. The goal - reclaiming and reintroducing traditional indigenous foods in a modern café setting.

"It's particularly challenging within Seattle to find representation for indigenous people. You know, there's no neighborhood that we have, or central location," Johnson said.

"That's the mission of this café." Johnson continued, "provide a space for people to come in and have a gathering place that they can build community, and see a space reflected for their own indigeneity."

On the menu: blue corn mush with wojape, wild rice parfait, and bison tacos braised low and slow.

"It's always easy to get out of bed when you get to show up to work and, like, braise bison and cook wild rice," said Johnson. "It feels pretty surreal to be able to do something like this every day."

Most ingredients incorporated into dishes or sold separately at the shop are sourced directly from native businesses, giving them a rare boost.

"It's a place to buy indigenous goods made by native and tribal businesses that aren't available anywhere in Seattle really." Johnson continued, "that's going directly to, you know, typically rural native communities that haven't had access to capital, and haven't had access to economic prosperity in the same way that white folks have."

But the mission of this eatery goes even deeper. ʔálʔal Café is owned and operated by Chief Seattle Club, a nonprofit sharing basic needs with native people in urban areas, many of them experiencing homelessness.

100% of the café's net profit goes right back into the organization's work.

"We need to raise awareness, and we need to raise support within the broader Seattle community," said Johnson. "Maybe they'll learn about the club, maybe they'll learn about the work, and we'll move the needle, you know, just a little bit in getting more folks off the street."

ʔálʔal Café is located on the ground floor of Chief Seattle Club's landmark urban housing complex, where 96% of residents are of native descent.