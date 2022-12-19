West Seattle woman storing 700 toys in her living room for underserved children

Watch CBS News
By Kayla Moeller

SEATTLE, December 18, 2022 - Stephanie Endres of Stephanie's Lifeline H.O.PE. works right out of her house to bring holiday gifts to children in need. Turning her home into Santa's Workshop, Stephanie and her volunteer elves gift wrapped tailored items to each child with organized lists and categories. This is the 11th year, and the largest so far with 300 kids. Endres and other organizations will be handing out gifts Dec. 22-23 at The Blu Grouse.

