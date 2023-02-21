West Seattle veteran operating warming center, overnight shelter honored by Gov. Inslee

SEATTLE, February 20, 2023 - A West Seattle veteran is earning high praise for helping people experiencing homelessness find a safe place to stay.

Keith Hughes is the volunteer commander of American Legion Post 160. Three years ago, he acted on an opportunity to make a difference for the people he'd see sleeping outside the building every day.

"In my heart and mind, I said 'this is silly to have these people out here huddled up under a holy blanket on the front porch, when I have a perfectly good building, with a perfectly good furnace and bathrooms," said Hughes. "I just said 'hey guys, the doors are open, the bathrooms here, there's free coffee as soon as I get it made. Come in and warm up.'"

Now Hughes serves dozens of community members each morning by offering the post as a warming center, providing a place where people can dry off, get a hot meal, and a clean set of clothes. But when temperatures drop below 40 degrees, Hughes goes the extra mile, keeping the doors open as an overnight shelter.

"I have a bed in my office. I sleep there so I can hear the door." Hughes continued, "my sign on the door says we input until 10:00 P.M., but my personality won't allow me to lay in my bed while somebody's banging on the door, so if they come to the door at midnight, I get up and let them in."

The operation runs entirely on donations and help from volunteers. Hughes has even pitched in over $10,000 of his own savings to make ends meet.

"We get donations as best we can, and when I don't get enough donations, I just pay the bills myself," Hughes said.

His dedication has earnedd the respect of locals and elected leaders alike. On Monday, Governor Inslee dropped by to name Hughes 'Washingtonian of the Day.'

"You're humble Keith, but once in a while, you've got to get honored for what you're doing," Inslee told Hughes. "He didn't necessarily need an act of Congress or legislative act, he just stepped up and made this happen right here in this hall."

"It's not why I do it, but it's really nice when, you know, somebody else comes along and says, 'thanks for doing what you're doing,'" Hughes shared. "It helps me ignore my lack of sleep, and make another pot of coffee, and keep doing it."

Hughes hopes to see more organizations step up independently to find solutions big and small for people experiencing homelessness.

"One of my dreams and hopes is that the community would stop relying on the government for everything," said Hughes. "People have to get involved, people have to care."